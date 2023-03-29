Second Harvest awarded nearly $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand facility

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that it had awarded over $94 million for 70 projects across the state through the Community Revitalization Grant Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

This program awards competitive grants to applicants, including municipalities, counties, and nonprofit organizations, to benefit households, communities, and small businesses affected by the pandemic. Grant awards will fund a variety of projects, such as downtown property renovations, business skills training, homelessness prevention, and more.

Included in that funding was $1,589,638 for Second Harvest to expand cold storage and add additional high docks to this facility on 915 Douglas Street. The plan is to increase warehouse capacity by 11,500 square feet and will include two additional high docks, plus an agency pickup area to the North part of our existing property.

In 2017, Second Harvest conducted a facility capacity assessment. Information was reviewed regarding food distribution, population projections from the University of Missouri Extension, and the development of a plan that targeted how to meet the projected need by 2030. By 2020, Second Harvest was reaching those projected distribution numbers. In fiscal year 2020 Second Harvest distributed more than 14 million pounds of food, done with limited cooler spaces of only 12 pallet locations, and temporary exterior units.

Second Harvest has begun working on this project, with architectural and engineering work completed, and funds have already been obligated in support of this work. In 2021, Second Harvest took this project to bid through a design Design/ Build RFP process. At that time, Al J Mueller was selected, and have been working with Second Harvest since then on the project.

To date, between the state grant, local contributions, and funds already expended total funds raised for the project total $1,909,443. Total estimate to complete the project is $3,532,529 leaving a balance of $1,623,086 left to fundraise.

