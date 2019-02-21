Spickard Board of Education approves revised school calendar

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved revisions for this year’s school calendar as well as next year’s school calendar this week.

Makeup days were approved for this year, and the last day of school for Spickard is now scheduled for May 23rd. Superintendent Burnie Schneiderheinze reports the district has missed 12 days due to inclement weather so far this school year.

For next year’s school calendar, the first day is set for August 21st, and the last day of school is May 15th, 2020. The graduation date for Spickard was set for May 23rd.

There was a discussion on water lines and the boiler reserve tank. Some of the lines and the tank need to be replaced in near future.

An executive session was held with no announcement made.