Trenton FFA members qualify for State Proficiency Awards

Two Trenton FFA members qualified for State Proficiency Awards after receiving first place in competition at the area level Wednesday night.

Teresa Burkholder placed first in Agricultural Processing, and Karli Provorse received first place in Small Animal Production. They will participate at the state level during the FFA Convention in Columbia in April.

Trenton FFA members who participated in the area level competition and received second place include Mackenzie McAtee in Ag Sales—Placement; Logan Stanton, Dairy Production—Placement; Kohner Geyer, Diversified Crop Production—Placement; Hannah Persell, Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management; Hunter Beverlin, Equine Science—Placement.

Those receiving third at the area level include Rillie Ratliff in Equine Science—Entrepreneurship; Quentin Lovell, Forest Management and Products; and McKenna Cox, Vegetable Production.