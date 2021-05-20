Spickard Board of Education approves addition to handbook pertaining to out-of-school suspension

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education on May 17 approved an addition to the 2021-2022 student handbook involving out-of-school suspension.

The addition says that when a student has OSS as a consequence, he or she is not eligible for any after-school events on the same day as the OSS. The student must remain off of school property until the next allowable school day.

The board approved hiring Tracy Johnson as a nurse for four hours a week for the next school year.

Erica Eakes will be added as an authorized contact user for the Spickard School District on a Bank of America card. It was previously reported Eakes will begin as the district’s superintendent/principal on July 1.

Teachers requested making changes to the school calendar.

Current Superintendent/Principal Kristi Weldon applied for a Small Rural School Achievement grant. Spickard did receive the grant for $4,500 to $5,000.

In a closed session, the board approved hiring several uncertified staff members for the next school year. They included Amy Chapman as a cook, Janice Vandevender as a bus driver, Jessica Wilson as a janitor, and Kelli Girdner as the school secretary/bookkeeper.

The board also accepted letters of resignation from instructors Shelly Hanson and Abbie Herrold.

