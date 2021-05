Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe has announced its outside book drop is now open.

The book drop is on the south side of the building and can be accessed from the east or west entrance. Copeland Construction turned the old drive-up window at the building into the book drop.

Contact the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library for more information at 660-646-0563.

Related