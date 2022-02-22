Spickard Board of Education adopts school calendar for 2022-2023 school year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education on February 21st adopted the school calendar for 2022-2023.

School will start on August 24th with dismissal at 1 pm. The last day of school is scheduled for May 17th, 2023. The calendar includes full-day professional development once a month instead of early dismissal Wednesdays. There will not be early dismissals at 2 o’clock next school year.

The board set this year’s sixth-grade graduation for May 17th at 6 p.m. Four students will graduate.

End-of-the-year field trips were approved to Chillicothe May 11th, the University Farm May 13th, and Princeton May 16th.

Gym usage was approved for a birthday party on February 26th and the Spickard Alumni Association on May 7th.

Missouri Assessment Program testing dates are set for May 2nd through 6th.

A three-year contract was offered to Superintendent Erica Eakes. The salary is to be determined at a later date.

The board raised adult lunch prices to $4.15. That is an increase of 59 cents.

The purchase was approved of a new phone system through GRM Networks.

A bid was tabled from Sargent’s Glass for two new doors.

It was reported five new toilets were installed. Landings and stairs are to be done over the summer.

The board is accepting bids for auditing services for the 2022-2023 school year.

Spickard R-2 received a Teacher Retention Grant for $3,500 and a Grow Your Own Grant for $10,000. The Teacher Retention Grant will be used for teacher professional development. The Grow Your Own Grant will be used for scholarships for Spickard graduates entering the education field.

