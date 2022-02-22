Body discovered at Poosey Conservation Area in Livingston County

Local News February 22, 2022 KTTN News
Body Found
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports Jamesport residents discovered a deceased man at the Poosey Conservation Area in northwest Livingston County on Saturday afternoon, February 19th. The man was identified as 45-year-old Michael Daniel Daly of Blue Springs.

The sheriff’s office, Missouri Department of Conservation, and Highway Patrol responded to the Wind Pump Trail at the Poosey Conservation Area. The deputy coroner took custody of the body, and the sheriff’s office requested an autopsy.

Cox reports preliminary investigation suggests the man was most likely homeless, exposure to the weather most likely contributed to the cause of death, as Daly had been dead for several weeks.

Cox notes dispatch records show Sergeant Dustin Woelfle checked on Daly on December 18th as he walked along Highway 36. Deputy Terry Wilson had a conversation with Daly after that at a convenience store. Daly reportedly refused assistance from law enforcement either time.

