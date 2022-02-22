Leadership Northwest Missouri receives donation from Patterson Family Foundation

Local News February 22, 2022February 22, 2022 KTTN News
Leadership Northwest Missouri Patterson Family Check Presentation
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Leadership Northwest Missouri recently received a charitable gift from the Patterson Family Foundation in the amount of $2,000. These funds will greatly assist with sustaining our mission to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences.

The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. They strive to help lift rural communities through health care, education, economic opportunity, and beyond. Their mission is “Advancing health care, education, and strengthening communities, particularly in rural areas.”

Leadership Northwest Missouri is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and can be found on the web at this link.

 

Patterson Family check presentation to Leadership Northwest Missouri
Patterson Family Foundation check presentation to Leadership Northwest Missouri
Post Views: 2
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.