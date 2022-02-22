Leadership Northwest Missouri receives donation from Patterson Family Foundation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Leadership Northwest Missouri recently received a charitable gift from the Patterson Family Foundation in the amount of $2,000. These funds will greatly assist with sustaining our mission to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences.

The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. They strive to help lift rural communities through health care, education, economic opportunity, and beyond. Their mission is “Advancing health care, education, and strengthening communities, particularly in rural areas.”

Leadership Northwest Missouri is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and can be found on the web at this link.

