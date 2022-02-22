Statewide candidate filing period begins today

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The candidate filing period begins Tuesday (today) at 8 am for county, district, and statewide officeholders.

County candidates file for office with the county clerk at their respective courthouses. Candidates for the district or a statewide position file with the secretary of state’s office in Jefferson City.

Candidates will be filing to run in their party’s Missouri primary election on August 2nd with the general election this year being November 8th.

In Grundy County, offices for which candidates may file are for Presiding Commissioner, Associate Circuit Court Judge, Circuit Clerk and Ex officio recorder, County Clerk, Prosecuting Attorney, and to fill an unexpired term of a public administrator. Filings also are accepted for township committeemen and committee women.

On a district level, in Jefferson City, filings are done for various Circuit Court presiding judges, for 163 Missouri House of Representative seats, one half (17 even-numbered districts) in the state senate, and all eight US. House seats in the Congress.

Statewide offices up for election this year are for the US. Senator and State Auditor.

The candidate filing period closes March 29, 2022, at 5 pm

