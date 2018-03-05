Spickard and Grundy County firefighters respond to fires on Sunday

Spickard and Grundy County Rural Fire Protection Districts responded to grass fires early Sunday evening.

Training officer Jesse Richmond for Spickard said the first blaze was reported from a passer-by who noticed a field on fire north of Route Y and 64th Street which is located southeast of Spickard. Richmond said an estimated 40 acres of pasture ground burned. Spickard responded with three brush units, a pumper, and tanker. Personnel and equipment were at the scene for more than three hours last evening. Also assisting at that scene was the Grundy County Rural Fire District.

About the same time as the pasture fire was being fought, Richmond said a call came in of a fire on land described as a bean field and switchgrass. He noted Grundy County Rural firefighters went to that location near Northeast 48th Avenue which also is southeast of Spickard.

