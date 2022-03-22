Trenton Fire Department responds to fire on Merrill Street

Local News March 22, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Fire Department white pumper truck
The Trenton Fire Department reports yard waste was being burned at 1436 Merrill Street but got out of control, due to windy and dry conditions on Sunday.

A report from firefighter Wayne Brown said the fire extended to the side of the backyard. There was some damage to the siding on the owner’s house due to the heat from the flames. The fire also extended to the north where shrubbery caught fire and burned.

Firefighters deployed two hand lines from the Grundy County Rural Fire Department brush truck to extinguish the burning yard waste and protect nearby structures.

The Trenton Fire Department listed the owner as Greg Lewis and no injuries were reported.

Assistance was provided by Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Trenton Police Department, and Grundy County EMS.

