A rural Milan teenager has been arrested and charged with a sex-related crime stemming from last September in Grundy County.

18-year-old Sean Keaton Babbitt of rural Milan faces a felony charge of child molestation in the third degree – allegedly involving a child under the age of 14.

Bond has been set at $20,000 cash and Babbitt is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 13th.

