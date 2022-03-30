Four fire departments respond to house fire in Utica

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Chillicothe and three other fire departments responded to a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon in Utica at 510 Vanson Street. The owner was listed as Richard Evans of the same address.

The one-story home with a partially-covered back deck was on fire as of 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Chillicothe firefighters noted garage and house siding had melted and two propane tanks were burned. The valves on the propane tanks were unable to be closed so the units were removed from the fire scene to protect personnel.

Approximately 300 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire and some of the deck was opened up to find hot spots. No entry was made into the home or the detached garage.

Other departments responding to the fire were Mooresville, Dawn, and Utica. Utica personnel remained at the scene to assist the homeowner with cleanup.

