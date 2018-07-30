Southwest Missouri man crashes near Cameron

A southwest Missouri resident was injured south of Cameron when the sports utility vehicle he was driving left Highway 69 and hit an embankment.

Twenty-four-year-old Kyle Maserang of Carthage was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning three miles south of Cameron on Highway 69 when the southbound SUV traveled into the northbound lane, the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle veered off the right side of the road, hit the embankment, and came to rest on its wheels.

The SUV received moderate damage and the patrol reports Maserang was not wearing a seatbelt.

