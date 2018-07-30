Audio: Announcement from attorneys representing Missouri Duck Boat victims coming today

Lawyers representing victims of the Duck Boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson are holding a news conference today in Kansas City. Seventeen people were killed when the vehicle sank while taking on four waves during a storm. Attorney Andrew Duffy says the Duck Boat industry has irresponsibly portrayed their excursions as fun and entertaining experiences while ignoring safety.

Attorney Andrew Duffy says Duck Boat operators haven’t been forced to address safety concerns because of regulatory failures over the modified World War II landing vehicles.

Duffy thinks the public is not aware of the design flaws that make Duck Boats a deadly attraction.

Ripley Entertainment, which operates the Duck Boats on Table Rock Lake, has declined to comment for Missourinet and is directing inquiries to its website.

