Jamesport Junior Livestock Show announces winners of the beef and swine divisions

A Bethany resident, Wyatt Ellis, received the Frank Nowland Memorial Award at the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show. The award is presented to an individual for the outstanding livestock display at the fair and is based on showmanship, quality of animals, and the component sportsmanship and conduct.

Blaine Landes of Jamesport won the Randy Minnick Memorial Award which recognizes the outstanding first-year exhibitor at the livestock show.

Beef show results from the livestock show included Jenna Reeter of Trenton who exhibited the Grand Champion market and Grand Champion Heifer.

Josie Baker of Barnard showed the Reserve Champion market animal while Jorja Ebert of Holt received honors for the Reserve Champion Heifer.

Hailey Eads of Jamesport exhibited the Grand Champion bull while Cayden Bowe of Laredo showed the Reserve Champion bull. The Grand Junior Showmanship winner was Cass Kleeman of Braymer with Hailey Eads of Jamesport receiving honors for Reserve Junior Showmanship recognition.

Dalton Hoover of Bethany was the Grand Senior Showmanship recipient while Clayton Walker of Chillicothe was the Reserve Champion Showman.

Swine show results from the livestock show include Grayde Rains who exhibited the Grand Champion boar and Hattie Bradford showing the Reserve Champion Boar. Both of whom are from Gallatin.

Tate Welch showed the Grand Champion Gilt, Kaylee Lewis exhibited the Reserve Champion Gilt, Tucker Burtch the Grand Champion market, and Tate Welch the Reserve Champion market animal. All four are from Chillicothe.

Drew Welch of Chillicothe won Junior Showmanship and Clayton Moore of Milan received Senior Showmanship honors.

