Southbound Nissan Rogue collides with northbound big rig on Interstate 35

A wrong-way collision on Interstate 35, three miles south of Winston, resulted in minor injuries for one driver, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred on August 21, 2023, at approximately 10:47 p.m.

Sgt. J.M. Cross (#446) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that the crash involved a 2009 Nissan Rogue driven by Evelyn D. Montenegro, 27, of Aurora, IL, and a 2021 Peterbilt driven by Matthew R. Doty, 40, of Excelsior Springs.

According to the accident report, Montenegro was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 when her Nissan Rogue collided with Doty’s northbound Peterbilt. Following the collision, the Nissan Rogue came to rest in the median on its wheels facing north, while the Peterbilt managed to come to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the highway.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Montenegro was transported by Daviess County EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The Nissan Rogue suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Bridgeman’s Towing. The Peterbilt sustained extensive damage but was driven from the scene.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Trooper. T.N. Garton (#408), Trooper. B.R. Muck (#1419), and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

