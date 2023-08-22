Missouri officials divided on abortion exceptions for rape and incest

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s abortion ban currently includes an exception for health emergencies of the mother but does not include exceptions for rape and incest. The topic was a point of discussion at the Missouri State Fair last week, where several Republican Missouri elected officials were asked for their opinions.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe said he would consider exceptions for rape and incest if such a bill comes before him as governor. When asked by Missourinet whether his stance would hurt his 2024 gubernatorial run among right-leaning conservatives, Kehoe responded, “The life of the mother is important to me as well. You have to run for office based on who you are. Many of you have known me for years and know that I’m always going to be the person I am. I’m always looking for ways to protect life. That’s the most important thing an elected official can do.”

Kehoe has faced criticism for his stance on abortion exceptions from fellow Republicans, including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is also running for governor, and Senator Bill Eigel, who is considering a gubernatorial bid.

Kehoe added that he does not want a pro-choice question on next year’s election ballot. Some Missouri Republicans have been fighting in court over the proposal, which has derailed the collection of petition signatures. “If an outside group puts it on the ballot, it might be more aggressive than most Missourians feel comfortable with,” said Kehoe.

After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade, U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, who was the state’s attorney general at the time, signed Missouri’s order to ban most abortions. “I think it’s inevitable that the question will be presented to Missouri voters at some point,” said Schmitt. “I personally support exceptions for rape and incest.”

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said he defers to voters on whether a pro-choice question should appear on the Missouri election ballot next year. “I think voters ought to be able to weigh in,” said Hawley, who added that he’s not sure if an abortion rights proposal would pass in Missouri.

The Missouri Democratic Party responded to Hawley’s comments on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Hawley is trying to confuse you. He and his wife want to decide the issue for voters. He doesn’t want to see a vote on it,” the party stated.

Whether the proposed ballot measure will appear on the 2024 ballot remains uncertain. Three lawsuits have been filed, two of which are still working their way through the court system. These legal tactics have delayed the potential collection of petition signatures. One lawsuit concerns the estimated cost of the proposal to Missouri cities, while the other deals with the wording the Secretary of State wants to use to summarize the measure to voters.

