Small farmers markets share strategies at April 30 roundtable

COLUMBIA, Mo. – As summer approaches, Missouri’s estimated 240 farmers’ markets are struggling with how they will comply with COVID-19-related restrictions. Regarded by many as vital and vibrant community hubs, farmer’s markets will need to rethink how to work with their vendors and still serve a public hungry for locally grown food.

To help with that transition, the University of Missouri Extension will host its second COVID-19 Zoom roundtable, Innovative Ideas Emerging Among Farmers Markets in Missouri, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Registration and details are available by clicking HERE.

“Farmers markets represent a big part of Missouri’s entrepreneurial presence,” said Maria Rodriguez-Alcalá, MU Extension county engagement specialist in community economic development in Jasper County. “This is an opportunity — forced of necessity — for markets and vendors to find different ways to continue to share their resources.”

Four small Missouri farmers’ markets will share strategies they are implementing to remain open during the pandemic crisis.

Ivanhoe Farmers’ Market (west-central region)

Oregon County Farmers Market (southeast region)

Nixa Farmers Market (southwest region)

Southside Junction Farmers’ Market (northwest region)

The panel will start at 3:30 p.m. For security reasons, participants are asked to join 10-15 minutes earlier to allow time to admit people from the virtual “waiting room.” A recording of a panel featuring larger farmer’s markets is available at youtu.be/1ioQp_tinOw.

