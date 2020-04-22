Area students awarded State FFA Degree

The Missouri FFA Association has named a record 988 members receiving the State FFA Degree. The members qualified for the highest honor the state can give to members as a result of agricultural and leadership achievements.

State FFA Degree recipients include Braymer Chapter members Kayla Lynn Henry, Lillian Smith, and Brett Stephenson; Bodey Yaeger from the Brookfield Chapter; Seth Austin Thomas Herriman, Gracie Liebhart, and Emily Turpin of the Bucklin Chapter; and Ashten Thompson and Camie Vaughn from Cainsville. There are nine recipients from the Cameron FFA Chapter: Brenna Bontrager, Tylee Dawn Copple, Seth Dunscombe, Laine Grenier, Jared Groebe, Koleby McClintick, Mattison Ramsey, Thane Sloan, and Julie Yanits.

Twenty FFA members from the Chillicothe Chapter received the State FFA Degree: Mack Anderson, Hesston Campbell, Cameron Dudley, Brock Gott, Macy Gutshall, Matthew Hawkins, Bradley Hayen, Rachel Holt, Luke Hopper, Haley Kidd, Samuel Meservey, Austin Minnis, CJ Pfaff, Montana Plattner, Josie Reeter, Colten Sewell, Clayton Walker, Caroline Warren, Madelyn Wilford, and Bryce Wolf. Other recipients include Bethany Bailey, Tom Crouse, Jessica Hart, Gloria Hernandez, and Macie McNeely of the Gallatin FFA Chapter; Riley Still and Michelle Sutton of Gilman City; Green City Chapter members Brianne Foster, Summer Fude, Tristian Herschberger, Erin Pialet, Tate Snyder, and Tanner Tipton; and Grundy County R-5 members Ellen Baxter, Dorothy Mathews, Maryanna Milazzo, and Jandie Peterson.

Hamilton Chapter members receiving the State FFA Degree include Ally Houghton and Halle Jo Vanatta. Wyatt Brewer, Alexandria Carter, Abbie Rexing, and Brayden Ward from Jamesport; Trent Buswell of Linn County; and Madison Gerdes of the Marceline Chapter also were recipients. Kasey Waterman of Meadville FFA was a State FFA Degree recipient as well as Savanna Linhart, Eric Richardson, and Kaleb Weaver of Milan; North Harrison members Olivia Babinski, Lola Grace Breshears, Brett Emig, Ashlynn Gilpatrick, Kason Mathews, Nicholas Mickelson, and Kylie Pottorff; and North Mercer members Camden Hartley, Isaiah Morgana, and Noah Probasco.

State FFA Degrees also went to Polo Chapter members Jordan Rash and Wyatt Segar; Princeton members Lacie Lewis, Kennedy Norton, Tyler Richter, Sara Spencer, and Mario Vargas; and Antony Bondy, Lainie Cowan, and Mason Pearson of Putnam County. Bricen Francis, Anderson Rogers, Jacob Shuck, and Brayden Vandivert of the South Harrison FFA Chapter received the honor as well as Trenton members Allena Allen, Grace Allen, McKenna Cox, Mackenzie McAtee, Matthew Slater, and Nick Velazquez.

Missouri FFA Advisor Leon Busdieker says the Missouri FFA Association has established a minimum set of qualifications, which increases the number of State FFA Degree recipients.

