Free ‘how to’ webinar for those selling in farmers markets on accepting EBT/SNAP payments

Are you a farmers market or direct marketing farmer or rancher who wants to expand your potential customer base by accepting electronic benefit transfer/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT/SNAP) and other electronic payments?

The University of Missouri Extension is hosting an informational webinar about the MarketLink Free EBT SNAP Equipment Program at 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, April 28.

Farmer’s market and direct marketing farmers may qualify to receive free equipment that enables them to accept EBT/SNAP payments — with options for processing other electronic payments, too. The April 28 webinar will teach participants how to access and use this benefit. Qualifying growers and businesses are encouraged to publicize this payment option when they enter their information in the Missouri Food Finder (www.MoFoodFinder.org) tool to further promote healthy food access and food security in their communities.

Register for the free webinar at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1nMtXz77RTKBHp1mwpPbhw.

To get a head start, there is an assessment tool to help determine eligibility to receive free equipment at marketlink.org/apply.

MarketLink is a program of the National Association of Farmers Market Nutrition Programs. In partnership with the USDA and Novo Dia Group, MarketLink helps farmers and markets with the SNAP retailer application and connects them with free app-based SNAP electronic benefit transfer processing equipment. More information at marketlink.org.

