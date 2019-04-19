Sixteen Trenton students to be inducted into National Honor Society

Trenton High School National Honor Society and Trenton Middle School National Junior Honor Society will hold a joint induction ceremony next week.

Sixteen NHS and 15 NJHS members will be inducted in the THS gym on Wednesday evening, April 24, at 6 o’clock.

Kasey Bailey will deliver the message, and senior NHS members will be honored in a cording ceremony.

Current and new members, as well as their families and friends, are invited to attend. A reception will follow in the THS Commons.

E’Lisha Gass is the advisor for both groups.