Trenton City Council agenda includes 10 ordinances

The Trenton City Council will consider 10 ordinances at its next meeting regarding agreements and city code. The meeting will be at Trenton City Hall on Monday night, Aprill 22, at 7 o’clock.

Two ordinances would approve agreements, one with Rapid Removal Disposal, Incorporated for residential solid waste collection and the other with M and M Utilities, LLC for the Normal Street rehabilitation project.

Others would amend city code regarding meetings, records, and votes to be public; health care coordination; patronizing prostitution; definitions of general provisions; sirens and flashing lights emergency use; and operation of autocycles.

Another ordinance would repeal certain offenders not be physically present or loiter within 500 feet of a child care facility. A discussion of sewer headworks and animal license fees as well as approval of the 17th Street demolition project contingent upon the Missouri Department of Transportation approval and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition services.

The agenda also includes the appointment of the administrative, finance, and economic development committees as well as liaison members of various boards.