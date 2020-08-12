Six face judge in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

A Trenton man, James Irving Lewellen, has waived a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of driving while revoked or suspended May 14th. Lewellen’s case was bound over to the docket tomorrow in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Two defendants, with addresses listed as Lexington, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child on July 15th. Appearing in the Associate Division of Circuit Court, Christian Reece Yuille and Shannon Lynn Bingham were ordered to donate $100 each to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs. The money is to be taken from the cash bond that Ms. Bingham posted. The remaining balance is to be refunded to Bingham. Online information also shows both persons received two years probation as the court accepted the plea agreements.

Princeton resident Dominic Andrew Jackson pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault in the fourth degree July 22nd. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Jackson was placed on two years probation. He also was given credit for serving 11 days in jail awaiting the court appearance. The court also ordered Jackson to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund and pay court costs. A plea agreement was involved.

Another defendant, Daniel Curtis Threlkeld of Gallatin received two years probation when he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Grundy County on June 6th. The imposition of a sentence was suspended. Threlkeld also was ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs.

Chillicothe resident Jeffrey Brian Reger entered a guilty plea to a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia AND failure to signal or improper signal when turning on July 6th. Reger was fined $300 on the paraphernalia charge plus $60.50 on the signaling charge plus court costs. A plea agreement was accepted by the court.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares