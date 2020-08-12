Resurfacing of Highway 6 through Trenton has started

Resurfacing started Wednesday, August 12th on a portion of Highway 6 in Trenton.

The contractor has begun milling, oiling, and resurfacing westbound from the Muddy Creek Bridge to the railroad bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation previously reported one lane in each direction may be closed where Highway 6 is four lanes in Trenton. A 12-foot width restriction is to be in place throughout the project until the work is complete.

MoDOT urged motorists to pay attention to road signs and barricades.

