Site locations for week four of COVID-19 mass vaccinations announced

Governor Mike Parson identified site locations for week four of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and local health care systems.
“While weather forecasts indicate Missouri will experience frigid temperatures this week, DHSS, the Missouri National Guard, SEMA, and our local partners remain dedicated to our shared goal of getting vaccines into the arms of every Missourian who wants one as quickly as possible,” Governor Parson said. “We thank all Missourians for their continued interest in getting the vaccine. Everyone will have an opportunity to receive a vaccine as soon as supply allows.”
The National Guard, DHSS, and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses. Unless otherwise notified of a location change, individuals should plan to return for their second dose at the same site that they received their first dose.
Mass vaccination site locations for week four can be found below. Details are included for both initial and booster (second dose) vaccination sites. For event sign-up information, please visit the Missouri Stops COVID website. Week five locations will be announced next week.
Week Four Locations: February 16 – 20, 2021
Region A
Initial Dose Location
- County: Clay County
- Location: Cerner World Headquarters Campus (KCX Building)
- Address: 2951 Rock Creek Pkwy., North Kansas City, MO 64116
- Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Pettis County
- Location: State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theater)
- Address: 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 64301
- Date: Thursday, February 18; Friday, February 19; and Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Time: Thursday, 12 – 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Region B
Initial Dose Locations
Site 1 (Rescheduled event)
- County: Adair County
- Location: The Crossing
- Address: 810 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501
- Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Site 2
- County: Lewis County
- Location: Caldwell Building
- Address: 30191 MO State Hwy. 16, Canton, MO 63434
- Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Randolph County
- Location: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park
- Address: 109 Rothwell Park Rd., Moberly, MO 65270
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Region C
Initial Dose Location
- County: St. Louis County
- Location: University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center)
- Address: 17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121
- Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Lincoln County
- Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds
- Address: Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Region D
Initial Dose Location
- Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather
Booster Dose Location
- County: Jasper/Newton County
- Location: Missouri Southern State University
- Address: 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801
- Date: Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Region E
Initial Dose Location
- County: Butler County
- Location: Black River Coliseum
- Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
- Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Cape Girardeau County
- Location: Show Me Center
- Address: 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Region F
Initial Dose Location
- County: Morgan County
- Location: First Assembly of God Church
- Address: 501 W. Hicks St., Versailles, MO 65084
- Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Audrain County
- Location: Mexico Memorial
- Address: 11918 US 54, Mexico, MO 65265
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Region G
Initial Dose Location
- County: Ozark County
- Location: Ozark County Health Department
- Address: 370 Third St., Gainesville, MO 65655
- Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Howell County
- Location: West Plains Civic Center
- Address: 110 St. Louis Street, West Plains, MO 65775
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Region H
Initial Dose Location
- County: Holt County
- Location: River of Hope Fellowship Church
- Address: 27765 Hwy. 159, Forest City, MO 64451
- Date: Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Andrew County
- Location: Savannah Baptist Church
- Address: 500 E. Pawnee St., Savannah, MO 64485
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Region I
Initial Dose Location
- County: Laclede County
- Location: Cowan Event Center
- Address: 500 E. Elm St., Lebanon, MO 65536
- Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Pulaski County
- Address: 194 E. Lawn, St. Roberts, MO 65584
- Date: Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Due to potentially hazardous and changing weather conditions, Missourians should visit the Missouri Stops COVID website prior to traveling to confirm their region’s mass vaccination event has not been canceled.