Hundreds of “Warming Centers” open around the state to assist those in need

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

With temperatures and wind chills in Missouri dropping well below zero, hundreds of warming centers are open around the state to help Missourians in need during these bitter cold temperatures. Due to COVID-19, you are advised to call the center you want to go to before heading there.

Warming centers in Grundy County include the Grundy County Council On Aging, and Grundy County – Jewett Norris Library. In Mercer County, a warming center is located at the Mercer County Library, in Sullivan County, the only warming center listed is the Sullivan County Multi-Purpose Senior Center.

To find a Warming Center near you, click here. You may wish to contact the individual warming center you wish to visit, as some centers are closed due to low traffic into the center.

Related