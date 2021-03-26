Silver Alert issued for Chillicothe man with dementia

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in finding a missing senior citizen from rural Livingston County. A silver alert has been issued for Gerald Avery who was last seen in the 5000 block of Highway 190 on March 25th at approximately noon.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports Avery is possibly driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plates of BC1 J7B. It is noted he had a full tank of gas and maybe $20. He did not have a cell phone, credit or debit cards.

Avery is in his 80s and is reportedly suffering from dementia. Cox notes his family is concerned he may have been headed out of state.

Information was placed in a nationwide law enforcement system on the evening of March 25th.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 660-646-2121 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

