Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Mercer County Clinic offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Phase 2 population

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for established patients who fall under the Phase 2 population, as designated by the State of Missouri.

Phase 2 opens vaccination eligibility to a much larger group of the population, including faculty and staff of higher education institutes, such as North Central Missouri College. Other eligible groups include libraries, food/agriculture (including restaurants), government, defense industrial base sector, financial services sector, construction sector, chemical sector, commercial facilities sector, disproportionately affected populations, and homeless. Persons included in previously opened tiers are eligible as well. Additional details defining this group can be found at THIS LINK.

The next scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be on Wednesday, March 31 at the Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic, and Thursday, April 1 at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group. The vaccine administered will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750 or the Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic at 660-748-4040.

