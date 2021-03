Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Weather permitting, on April 6, MoDOT crews will be doing shoulder work on U.S. Route 36 East in Macon County.

The road will be down to one lane from the Chariton River bridge to Fireworks Avenue. There will be a 16 ft. width restriction in place while the work is completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. that day.

For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can call the customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

