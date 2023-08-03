Severe and extreme drought conditions expand in Green Hills Region of north Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Extreme drought has expanded in some parts of the Green Hills since last week, but it has lessened in other areas. Severe drought has also expanded in the region. This information is according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map, which was released on the morning of August 3 and is based on conditions as of the morning of August 1.

Extreme drought now covers southeast Putnam County, most of Sullivan and Linn counties, northeast Livingston County, and southeast Grundy County. Severe drought covers the remainder of those counties. Severe drought also now encompasses all of Mercer County, as well as approximately the southern two-thirds of Harrison County, about the eastern half of Daviess County, and eastern Caldwell County. It remains abnormally dry in northwest Harrison County. Moderate drought covers the rest of the Green Hills.

Extreme drought has somewhat lessened in Northeast and Central Missouri. Abnormally dry conditions have decreased in Northwest Missouri, and a portion of Northwest Missouri now has no abnormally dry or drought conditions. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded in Eastern and Southeast Missouri. Severe drought has also grown in Southeast Missouri.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 94.08% of the state. That is a decrease of .85% from last week.

As of the morning of August 3, Trenton was 6.73 inches below the average for year-to-date rainfall. For the week ending on the morning of August 1, there was .71 of an inch of rain measured in Trenton.

