Semi-finalists named in Missouri Main Street Connection Evening of Excellence Virtual Downtown Revitalization awards

The Missouri Main Street Connection has named semi-finalists for awards to be given at the Evening of Excellence Virtual Downtown Revitalization Awards Ceremony. Main Street organizations being recognized include those at Trenton and Albany.

The awards ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live on the night of July 30th at 7 o’clock. It will honor and celebrate communities, individuals, businesses, and organizations from across Missouri that have completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization.

Competitive nominations were submitted for projects, activities, and individuals in 15 different categories. The Missouri Main Street Connection will award organizations July 30thin categories such as Outstanding Public Official, Premier Partner, Volunteer of the Year, Creative New Event, Business of the Year, Outstanding Economic Impact Project, Best Downtown Housing Project, Best Historic Preservation Project, and Best Facade Rehabilitation less than $10,000.

Missouri Main Street Connection is a statewide non-profit organization designed to help Missouri communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization. The organization provides services and training to more than 160 communities. It has supported downtown revitalization in communities since 2006, resulting in $964 million of private and public investments, the creation of 829 net new businesses, and the development of 4,097 net new jobs in Main Street communities.

