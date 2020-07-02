Carroll County Memorial Hospital modifies visitor policy for inpatients

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announced effective Monday, July 6, one visitor, who meets the qualifications below, will be allowed to see patients in our inpatient care unit.

Under this modification, the Inpatient Care visitor policy is as follows:

One visitor at a time

Adult visitors only (18 and older)

Visiting Hours are 4-7 p.m.

Must use Main Entrance

A visitor must be screened, temperature checked and must wear a mask

Isolation patients will NOT be allowed visitors

Exceptions for end of life visitation is under the discretion of the charge nurse

Visitors entering the Main Entrance will be asked the following screening questions:

Do you have a fever or cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing?

Have you been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

If a visitor screens positive, we will request that they refrain from visiting at this time or seek treatment if they are experiencing severe symptoms, such as a high fever or shortness of breath.

“We know that it is not only important to our patients’ loved ones to be able to visit, but it also helps boost the morale and healing process of our inpatients,” said Cindy Gilman, CCMH Chief Nursing Officer. “We are continuously following recommended CDC guidelines and keeping the safety of our patients on the forefront of all our decisions.”

CCMH continues to work in close partnership with state and local health departments and the CDC and will provide updates as needed.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares