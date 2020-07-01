Activities announced for celebration of Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe

The schedule has been released for Sliced Bread Day activities in Chillicothe.

Activities will begin the evening of Friday, July 3rd with an opening reception for the Missouri Bicentennial Photo Exhibit at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center from 4 to 6 o’clock. A spokesperson says the photo exhibit will be on display through July 22nd. The Greatest Concert Since Sliced Bread featuring the Yard Dogs will be held at First and Elm the night of Friday, July 3rd from 7 to 10 o’clock.

A virtual scavenger hunt will be Friday, July 3rd through Tuesday, July 7th.

Saturday, July 4th’s activities include a Color Fest 5K Run at the YMCA at 8 o’clock in the morning, a farmers market on the Chillicothe Square from 8 o’clock to noon, and an open house at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center from 8 to 2 o’clock. There will also be Kids Art Saturday at the Cultural Corner Art Guild from 10 o’clock to noon, a patriotic and country concert featuring Homegrown at the Litton Agri Campus Jenkins Expo Center at 2 o’clock, and fireworks display at the south end of Chillicothe about 9:30 the night of Saturday, July 4th.

The Rockin’ Country Variety Show will be held at the Litton Agri Campus Jenkins Expo Center on the afternoon of Sunday, July 5th at 3 o’clock. Sunday, July 5th will also include the Bread of Life: An Inspirational Evening with Pastor Jeff Keck at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 7 o’clock.

The Chillicothe Hall of Fame exhibit will open at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center on the evening of July 7th from 4 to 6 o’clock.

A Bread Baking Contest will be at the Grand River Historical Society Museum on July 11 from 8 to 2 o’clock.

The Petersen Family Bluegrass Band from Branson will perform at the Turning Point Church on the afternoon of July 12th at 3 o’clock.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports he has approved street closings for this weekend. First Street will be closed from Elm to Locust the night of Friday, July 3rd from 6:30 to 10:30 and the evening of Sunday, July 5th from 6:30 to 8:30. The intersections at First and Elm and First and Locust are to be open during the street closures.

More information on Sliced Bread Day can be found on the Visit Chillicothe Facebook page.

