Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Sedalia man was injured when a pickup truck overturned two miles north of Linneus the afternoon of March 10th.

The Highway Patrol reports 27 year old Christopher Duffey refused medical treatment of minor injuries.

The pickup traveled south on Highway 5 before running off the right side of the road and overturning. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Duffey wore a safety device.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance assisted.

Related