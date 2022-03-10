Serve Mercer County Project set for April 23rd

Local News March 10, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Serve Mercer County
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Projects in Mercer County will be worked on during the next Serve Mercer County event.

Volunteers will meet at the Princeton United Methodist Church April 23rd at 8:30 in the morning before working on projects in teams. Lunch will be delivered to worksites and served in the basement of the church at noon. Teams can finish projects as needed after lunch.

Civic and school groups are encouraged to participate.

T-shirts will be available to volunteers who register early. There is a suggested donation of $10 per t-shirt. Volunteers who have helped before are asked to wear their yellow Serve Mercer County t-shirt.

Elderly residents and those with medical needs are invited to register projects for cleanup efforts. Yard projects are ideal. Tools and equipment can be arranged in advance to complete projects.

Monetary donations for lumber and supplies can be given to the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance in care of the First Baptist Church at Post Office Box 201 in Princeton, Missouri 64673.

Project and volunteer registration forms for the April 23rd event are available at servemercercounty.com or at the Princeton First Baptist and United Methodist churches. Projects can be also be registered by calling the Princeton United Methodist Church at 660-748-4486. Registration is due by April 11th.

The rain date for Serve Mercer County is April 30th.

Post Views: 36
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.