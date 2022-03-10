Bethany man arrested on DWI allegation after crashing into creek

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck landing in a creek on Thursday morning, March 10th.

An ambulance took 36-year-old Christopher Meringa to Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The pickup traveled north on Highway 13 before it went off the west side of the road, down an embankment, and into the creek.

The vehicle came to rest on its driver’s side and was totaled. Meringa was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Patrol arrested Meringa and accused him of driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

