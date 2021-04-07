Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild to host “Quilt in a Night” sewing event

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild will host a Quilt in a Night sewing event next month.

Anyone interested in learning about quilting and projects the guild does for the community can attend. It will be at the First Baptist Church in Trenton on May 4th from 4 to 8 o’clock. A light meal will be provided.

The group will sew together a quilt to be used for charity. The quilt will include two blocks, which will be constructed using the guild’s fabrics. Anyone wanting to join the group should bring a working sewing machine and supplies for sewing. The guild will provide irons and cutting supplies.

Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are suggested.

There is no cost to attend Quilt in a Night. The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild asks that anyone wanting to attend May 4th contact Cyndi Johnson or Donna Wilson in advance to plan for the meal. Johnson can be reached at 660-654-4183, and Wilson’s phone number is 660-359-1391.

