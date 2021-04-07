DEA “Take-Back Day” set for April 24, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Law enforcement will collect unused and unwanted prescription drugs at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take-Back Day. Medications will be collected at various locations on April 24th from 10 to 2 o’clock.

Area locations in Missouri will include the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Excelsior Springs Police Department main lobby, Kearney Police Station, and Gower Police Department. Iowa locations will include the sheriff’s offices of Appanoose and Ringgold counties.

Medications can be dropped off any time in the drug depository box inside the foyer of the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in Trenton. Items accepted include prescriptions; over the counter, pet, and liquid medications; vitamins; samples; ointments; and lotions.

The DEA reports 4,153 law enforcement agencies collected 492.7 tons at 4,587 sites during the October National Take Back Day.

More information on April 24th’s event can be found on the DEA Take-Back Day website.

