The Mercer County Health Department will hold a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

Any Missouri resident at least 18 years old can receive the one-shot vaccine on April 15th from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening. The vaccine will be given by appointment only.

Call the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-748-3630.

