Saturday morning accident claims Kearney woman’s life

One person was fatally injured and another seriously hurt when a pickup truck went off Interstate 35 and came to rest in Shoal Creek south of Cameron. Fatally injured was 57-year old Correna Masters of Kearney. She was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year old Harvey Arnold of Kearney.

Arnold was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center and later flown by medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center with what the Highway Patrol called serious injuries.

The accident was early Saturday four miles south of Cameron on I-35. The Patrol said the northbound pickup went off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and came to rest on its wheels in Shoal Creek. The vehicle was demolished.

The Patrol said neither person was wearing a seat belt.

The Patrol was contacted about the accident around 7:40 Saturday morning. The accident was believed to be occurred about three hours earlier.