Winners of Grundy Electric Cooperative Christmas Lighting Contest Announced

Top finishers in a Christmas lighting contest sponsored by Grundy Electric Cooperative and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce were first place David and Teresa Altiser of Cainsville, second place David and Donna Beavers of Mercer, and third place Mike and Teresa Delameter from Princeton.

The prizes of $75.00 for first, $50.00 for second, and $25.00 for third place are to be credited to the winners’ electric bill.

The contest was open to Mercer County residents who are a member of Grundy Electric Cooperative.