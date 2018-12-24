Two out-of-state residents arrested after Thursday traffic stops

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two individuals in area counties on Thursday.

Thirty-four year old Daniella Sivels of Saint Paul, Minnesota was arrested in Harrison County and accused of felony fugitive from out of state, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated—drugs, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit—92 miles per hour in a 70 zone.

The Patrol reports she was taken to the Harrison County Community Hospital and released.

Thirty-two year old Ashley McMaster of Carrollton was arrested in Livingston County and accused of exceeding the posted speed limit—75 miles per hour in a 60 zone, driving a vehicle to the left side of the roadway when view was obstructed by hill, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated—alcohol—person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle.

The Patrol notes she was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.