Saint Luke’s Health System updates inpatient visitor guidelines

The Saint Luke’s Health System has updated its inpatient visitor guidelines previously established at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Saint Luke’s Health System includes Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The health system is now limiting visits to one visitor per patient at a time. Previously, no visitors were allowed to enter the hospital.

Visitation is limited to individuals at least 14 years old. Visitors are not permitted for patients who have been confirmed or suspected of COVID-19, except in end of life circumstances. Online visits can be facilitated with the patient and loved ones for loved ones unable to visit in person at this time.

Everyone who enters the facility must go through a screening at the entrance. All are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times while inside the facility. Cloth masks are acceptable.

No one will be admitted to enter who in the past 14 days has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or has any new symptoms of the virus, including a fever of 100 degrees or higher, a loss of smell or taste, a cough, a shortness of breath, diarrhea, a sore throat, or body aches.

More information on visitor guidelines through Saint Luke’s Health System can be found at saintlukeskc.org/covid-19. The information includes considerations for special circumstances.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 18 Shares