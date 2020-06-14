Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney appointed as Associate Circuit Judge

Governor Mike Parson has appointed the Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney as Associate Circuit Judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit. Robert Rice of Maryville will fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Doug Thomson to Appellate Judge of the Western District Court of Appeals.

The Fourth Judicial Circuit serves the counties of Worth, Gentry, Nodaway, and Atchison.

Rice has a Bachelor of Science degree in government from Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville. He also has a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Nebraska.

