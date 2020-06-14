Trenton Fire Department seeking donations to support fire prevention program for kids

The Trenton Fire Department is seeking financial support for a fire prevention program for children.

The fire department has chosen materials from the National Fire Safety Council, Incorporated that target areas the department feels are important for the community. The materials also address topics such as smoke alarms, home escape plans, cooking safety, and stop, drop, and roll.

Several levels of sponsorships are available, but any monetary contribution will be accepted. The contributions will be kept in the community and are tax deductible.

Individuals and businesses supporting the Trenton Fire Department’s program will be listed as a contributing sponsor on the back page of the fire safety school manuals.

Checks should be made payable to the National Fire Safety Council, Incorporated and mailed to the Trenton Fire Department, Attention Brandon Gibler, Fire Chief at 1001 East 17th Street in Trenton. Credit card donations will also be accepted by calling Bonnie at 1-877-435-7777.

Contact the Trenton Fire Department for more information at 660-359-5552.

