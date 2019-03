Route F in Jamesport will close Wednesday, March 6th for work by the town of Jamesport.

Missouri Department of Transportation reports the road will close between Highways 6 and 190 from approximately 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon, weather permitting. During the closure, motorists will need to seek an alternate route.

The town of Jamesport reports a water service line is to be repaired that runs under the street, Auberry Grove.