Annual statewide tornado drill set for 10 am Tuesday, March 5

One of the features of severe weather preparedness week is the annual statewide tornado drill.

The test for tornado-readiness is scheduled at 10 o’clock this morning. The sounding of three storm sirens, an emergency alert announcement on KTTN and NOAA weather radio, plus storm alerts will be sent to schools and other facilities.

The purpose of the tornado drill is to test the readiness of persons to respond and seek shelter in the event of an actual tornado warning.

Severe weather preparedness week is being observed through Saturday.