Trenton Board of Adjustments approves variance request

The Trenton Board of Adjustments approved a variance request at a hearing Monday night three to zero.

Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports board members Roger Hawkins, Chris Smith, and Tom Stickler attended and approved David and Sherry Mihalovich’s request to allow for the construction of a 30 by 40-foot garage at 1908 Oak Street.

The request included a 480 square foot variance on the maximum area of an accessory structure of 720 square feet. The request will not go on to the Trenton City Council.