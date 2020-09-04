Ridgeway Board of Education chooses to switch to virtual instruction next week

The Ridgeway R-5 Board of Education and administration has chosen to switch to virtual instruction next week. Superintendent Jonnie Beavers announces guidance from the Harrison County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education helped them make the decision to not hold in-person classes September 8th through September 11, 2020.

Ridgeway R-5 will use the time off to clean and disinfect. Students will not be permitted into the building next week. However, staff will be on the premises working on instruction and disinfecting.

Beavers says the staff is working with students to help prepare for virtual learning. Chromebooks will be sent home with students in first through 12th grades. A digital agreement form being sent home is to be returned as soon as possible. Those without internet access should contact the school office. Preschool and kindergarten students will use packets due to the limited time to prepare students for virtual learning courses.

Teachers are to train students on expectations and have office hours coinciding with the normal class schedule.

Meal service will be available for Ridgeway R-5 students next week. Meals will include lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day. They will need to be ordered the day before from 8 to 3 o’clock. Meals can be picked up at the north kitchen door from 11 to 11:30, and delivery will go from 11 o’clock to noon depending on how many students participate. A menu is available in an announcement on the Ridgeway school website and is to be posted on the school Facebook page.

